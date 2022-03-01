Richard M. Gillette

ONALASKA—Richard Martin Gillette, 51, succumbed to complications of a long-term illness in his home February 23, 2022, in Onalaska, WI. He was a graduate of Mayo High School and former resident of Rochester, MN.

Rich Gillette, son of Norman L. Gillette, Jr. (deceased) and Susan Meir-Gillette, continued his father’s legacy as a member of the family ownership of Gillette Pepsi of Rochester/La Crosse. Gillette Pepsi has been a long-standing business positively impacting both communities through its economic practices and community support. Rich was personally active in both communities through his civic engagement and charitable contributions from the Gillette Family Foundation.

Rich’s philanthropic nature and entrepreneurial spirit guided him in the founding of the Root River Racing team in 2006 to share in the sport of ATV Motocross with his then teenage son Alex Gillette. Under his leadership, Root River Racing solidified itself as national elite ATV Quadcross team not only honing the athletic skills and competitive spirit of its racers, but more importantly fostering the character development of its team members. For Rich and Alex, Root River Racing was an extension of their family sharing in fun and fellowship with their RRR racers, their families, the RRR staff, and the AMA ATV MX community. Rich’s involvement with Root River Racing will leave a lasting impact in the lives of everyone who was part of the RRR team and the sport of ATV Motocross.

Rich also had a passion for cars, boating, and snowmobiling. He was an avid traveler with an enjoyment for life. Rich possessed charisma, a jovial personality, and big energy that will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother Susan Meir-Gillette; former spouse Lisa Gillette; sons: Alex Gillette and Ben McCann; daughters: Anne McGinnis and Laura Schaefer; sisters: Sarah (Mr. Daniel) O’Brien and Marie Gillette (Janet Martin); niece and nephews: Erika Gillette, Matthew Gillette, Steven O’Brien, Michael O’Brien, and Jack O’Brien; cousins: Chris (Kelly) Vinger and Eric (DeeDee) Vinger; Theresa Morey, and Brooke Boals Helmke.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather Norman L. Gillette, Sr.; grandmother Jean E. Martin-Gillette, father Norman L. Gillette, Jr. and aunt Norma Vinger.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 4, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—8:00 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022, and one hour prior to the service all at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rochester Reading Room, Gift of Life Transplant House or 88 Live to Ride. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gillette family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com