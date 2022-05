LA CROSSE—Richard M. “Wags” Wagner, 81, of La Crosse, peacefully passed into eternal life on Sunday, May 8, 2022, surrounded by members of his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Bluffside Tavern, 2712 Main St, La Crosse, WI 54601. A full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.