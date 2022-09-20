Richard Mindykowski

HOLCOMBE - Richard Mindykowski, 92, of Holcombe, WI, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 14, 2022, in Marshfield, WI. Born on January 20, 1930, to Max and Martina (Kolar) Mindykowski, Richard was raised on a farm in Conrath, WI.

Richard married his love and wife of 55 years, Eleanor Hopkins Linskey, on November 6, 1955, and together, they raised four children. A consummate family man, his loved ones were always a part of his conversations followed by his next love, engines. His love of tinkering and engines began at a young age on the farm.

As a young man, he drove milk truck for the Sheldon Creamery and later worked for Star Oil and Dairyland Implement until starting his own business, M & L Mechanical, where he worked until his retirement at age 80. Even in his retirement, Richard was never far from the shop and could often be found next door at his grandson's shop talking engines. Until recent years, Richard would make an annual trek to Osage, IA for their local Steam Engine Days.

Throughout the years, Richard and his wife enjoyed traveling to see family around the country, and his passion for photography captured memories for all to enjoy. Anyone who met him would soon find that he loved to visit. Richard's longtime hobby as a ham radio operator allowed him to communicate with people around the world. N9LIU, over and out.

He will be missed by his loving sister Kathleen Terasek; sons: Harold (Peggy) Linskey of Holcombe, WI and Dick (Jodi Gould) Mindykowski of Altoona, WI; daughter, Betty (Greg) Mayer of Cumberland, WI; daughter-in-law, Irma Linskey of Boise, ID; and 16 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; in addition to his extended family of nieces and nephews and many friends he made through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Martina Mindykowski, wife Eleanor Mindykowski, son Howard Linskey, brothers: Thomas and Sherril Mindykowski, sister Carol Nash, brothers-in-law: Harold Hopkins, Melvin Nash and Richard Terasek; and great-grandchildren Wyatt Viegut, Philomena Linskey and all the loved babies lost before they were born.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Sheldon, WI with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM and the funeral at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery, and a luncheon will follow at the Community Center in Sheldon.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.