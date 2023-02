Dick is survived by his daughter, Kim Minnaert (Oldenburg) of LaCrosse and grandchildren, Marie, Abby and Nick Oldenburg all of Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.rustandweilandfuneral.com to see the family’s wishes.