CHIPPEWA FALLS — Richard R. Dreger, 79, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He was born June 20, 1942, in Eagle River, Wisconsin, to Viola Anna Marie (Schurman) and Rhinehart Leonard Dreger. He grew up in the Eagle River area, where he also graduated from high school.

On June 7, 1968, he married Rosemary Fink. They resided in Milwaukee for many years before purchasing their first motel in Woodruff, Wisconsin. They then moved to Iowa and purchased motels in Clear Lake and later in Dyersville. In 2000, they moved to Chippewa Falls to be near two of their sons.

Richard loved spending time with his beloved Rosie. They enjoyed dancing of all kinds, biking, cross country skiing, camping and their most cherished moments were spent with their family. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before her death in 2018. In her absence, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with his family and riding his bike through Irvine Park to sit on their bench.

Survivors include three sons: Michael (Amy) of Eau Claire, Kurtis (Jonette) of Orlando, Florida, Todd (Jennifer) of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Connie Magnuson of Kittery, Maine; 12 grandchildren: Anna (Justin) Cooley of Fall Creek, Kaitie (Dustin) Indermuehle of Eau Claire, Nick (Breahna), Gracie, Evie, Jackson and Mea Dreger, all of Eau Claire, Tory (Cori) of Lutz, Florida, Tyler (Amanda) Dreger of Davenport, Florida, Alayna, Adelyn and Camden Dreger of Chippewa Falls; and eight great-grandchildren: Oliver, Finn, Nash, Kaiser and Mack Cooley; Charlotte Indermuehle; Quinnley Dreger; Kaithen Dreger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Dreger; a sister, Barbra Richie; and a great-grandson, Henry Cooley.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Main Pavilion in Irvine Park.

A private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.