WEST SALEM—Richard R. Stellner, 93 of West Salem formerly of La Farge passed away January 26, 2023 at Lakeview Healthcare Center in West Salem, where he had been a resident for the past nine years. Richard was born October 9, 1929 at home in Spring Coulee, Genoa, to William and Clara Hoover Stellner. He attended Riverside School in rural Genoa. Richard served in the army and was stationed in Japan. In 1951 he married Delores Goede, they had five children and farmed on Chaseburg Ridge for many years. After they divorced, Richard moved to Kenosha and worked for Eaton Corp. Later in life, he bought a hobby farm with his best friend, Bette Morton in La Farge and there he had his many animals and cats that he adored. He did logging with his two sons for many years, he loved being in the woods.