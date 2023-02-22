MENOMONIE Richard "Rich" Lawrence Grose, age 72, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Rich was born on Aug. 28, 1950, to Lawrence and Ruth (Van Horik) Grose in Faribault, Minnesota. He attended several elementary schools in the Twin Cities area and Duluth due to his father's position with the IRS. He graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul in 1968. After high school, he earned a BA degree in 1972 and his Master of Business Administration degree in 1977, both from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

Rich worked as a controller for various manufacturing firms in Minnesota and Iowa. Most notably, he was the vice president of Research Incorporated in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in charge of international operations. Most recently, Rich served as controller for Silgan containers in Menomonie, where he retired from in 2020.

In 1974, Rich married Peggie Kuzma and was blessed with a daughter and son. During those years, Rich was an active and involved father, coaching youth sports teams; baseball, basketball, and softball. Even after his children had grown out of the teams, he continued to coach and be involved with his Oakdale, Minnesota, community. He also took up running to keep up with his grown children and participated in marathons, including Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, Rock + Roll Marathon in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Twin Cities Marathon.

Rich had an enduring love for the water, spending many hours in his boat, especially fishing with his children along the Lake Superior shores. Rich had other loves, including many rounds of golf, camping and travels to accomplish his “bucket list.”

On May 5, 2018, Rich married Judith “Judy” Willink. Recent years saw him enjoying the sandy beaches of Naples, Florida, where he and Judy have a home. Rich enjoyed being a grandpa and looked forward to watching the grandkids in their sports activities.

Rich was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire.

Rich is survived by his wife, Judy; children: Emily (Kevin) Streeter and Stephen (Michelle) Grose; grandkids: Camille, Hattie, Brady, Nash and Laney; brother Bob (Sue) Grose; three nieces; numerous cousins and family members; his former spouse, Peg; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruth (Van Horik) Grose; and his sister Judith.

Funeral services were held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be given in Rich's honor to the youth education program of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire or the American Brain Tumor Association. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Mayo Clinic of Rochester, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center of Eau Claire and Mayo Home Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.