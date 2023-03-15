ONALASKA — Richard “Rick” J. Kouba, 74, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home in Onalaska surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.