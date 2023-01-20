LA CROSSE—Richard “Rick” L. Alden, Sr., age 83, of La Crosse, and formerly of Tomah, WI, passed away, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences and a full obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.