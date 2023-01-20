 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Rick" L. Alden, Sr.

Richard "Rick" L. Alden, Sr.

LA CROSSE—Richard “Rick” L. Alden, Sr., age 83, of La Crosse, and formerly of Tomah, WI, passed away, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences and a full obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rude behaviors to avoid at the gym

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News