Richard “Rick” Larry Welda, 76, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, at his home in Colgate, Wisconsin. He was born May 12, 1946, to Darrel and Patricia Welda in Mindoro, Wisconsin, and is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Melanie; six children; fifteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Rick loved the outdoors and starting from a young age, hunting was his passion. Prior to his passing he was able to fulfill his bucket list of hunting trips and finding exotic game which included expeditions to Greenland and Africa.

At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help fight chronic wasting disease (CWD) in our white-tailed deer population to the Safari Club International Foundation. More information can be found at https://safariclubfounda tion.org/product/chronic-wasting-disease-strategy.

