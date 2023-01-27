Richard “Rick” Lee Alden, Sr., passed away January 17, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, WI surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born May 13, 1939, in Phillips WI to Earl and Helen (Belan) Alden.

Rick enlisted in the Army in 1963 and served in Vietnam where his tour lasted from 1964 to 1968. In 1974 he discharged from the Army only to enlist in the National Guard in 1975 where he served 14 years. He was stationed in Germany twice. He was also stationed in Georgia twice where he taught at the signal school. He earned various awards and medals throughout his military career. Including NCO of the year in 1981 and an Army Achievement medal in 1985. He also earned the title of Sergeant.

He worked at Fort McCoy as a Building and Bridge Inspector from 1984 until he retired in 1999.

He became a devout Christian and was committed to serving the Lord. He served as a minister from 2004 -2019.

Rick loved to tell family and friends stories of his younger days growing up in Phillips, whether it was about childhood shenanigans with siblings or talking about racing with his white GTO. He loved his children beyond measure and enjoyed taking them fishing when they were young. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around, he was a natural at making people laugh. His laugh was so infectious that you would start laughing without even knowing why he was laughing. He loved to fish and always seemed to reel in a nice catch even with 4 young kids in tow, missing worms, or disappearing stringers of fish. He had a passion for old cars and even began collecting and selling them for a while. His favorite car, but the most aloof for a good price, was the 57 Chevy.

Rick was a carpenter by trade and he even built his own home, where he would later marry his wife, Kathryn Bluske, in 1998. He would speak often of his two great loves, which were Kathy and the Lord. He would choke back emotion when he talked of either one.

As he got older his favorite past times were reading the bible, spending time with his devoted wife and their close friends. He especially loved to go fishing with his friend, George. His family loved to hear the comedic tales of their fishing follies. We will greatly miss his warm smile, his infectious laugh, his huge heart and the warm loved filled hugs that he gave so freely.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen Alden; infant brother, John William Alden; brother, Robert Alden; and sisters, Joyce Heller, Patricia Karpenski, and Janet Shay.Rick is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn of La Crosse; brothers, Earl (Patricia) Alden of Texas, William (Ruth) Alden of Minnesota, and Daniel (Mary) Alden of Minnesota; sons, Scott (Regina) Alden of Tomah, Richard Alden, Jr., of Tomah, and Isaiah Alden of Holmen; daughters, Annette (Dennis) Bennett of Oakdale, and Tisha Alden-Bennett (Richard Quest) of Genoa; bonus children, Robert Hosch of Holmen, and Sara Hosch of Holmen; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Bethany St. Joseph Care Center and their wonderful staff for providing Rick with such great care and compassion during his stay.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 23, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S. La Crosse, WI 54601. A graveside service with military honors was held following the funeral service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 3636 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601.