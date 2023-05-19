Richard “Rick” Lee Bork

SHAMROCK - Richard “Rick” Lee Bork, 50, of Shamrock, left this world unexpectedly on March 7, 2023, at his home.

Rick was born in La Crosse on March 28, 1972, to Vincent Bork and Beverly (Samson) Welter. He loved working on cars, motorcycles, among other things, but was always good at what he did. Rick was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and animal lover. He will be missed so greatly by so many.

Rick is survived by his parents: Vince Bork of Fountain City and Beverly Welter of Winona; sisters: Stacy Knott and Leslie Semb and their families; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and two uncles: Greg and John Bork.

Funeral services for Rick will be held privately and burial will be in Pieper's Valley Cemetery. A celebration of Rick's life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Centerville Curling Club, W24854 State Highway 54/93, Centerville, WI. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.