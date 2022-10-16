Richard "Rick" Lehnertz

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP — Richard “Rick” Lehnert, age 69, of West Lakeland Township, Minn., passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 holding his wife’s hand.

Rick grew up on a farm in Rollingstone, Minn., and graduated from Winona High School in 1970. In 1972, Rick graduated from Alexandria Technical College and began his career as a diesel mechanic.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mildred; and infant brother, Jeffrey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gloria; brother, Roger; sister, Cheryl (Greg) Weaver; niece, Jennifer Weaver; brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Wendland; nephew, Matthew Wendland; nieces, Marlaina and Megan; and godchild, Michelle Kieselhorst.

Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior.

Bradshaw — 651-439-5511