LA CROSSE/KEY WEST, Fla. — Richard “Rick” Masrud, 64, of La Crosse and Key West passed away Friday July 27, 2018, surrounded by loved ones and his beloved pets, Roman and Spike. Rick was a formidable opponent to cancer for two years. He never surrendered; he continued to chase and fulfill his dreams to the very last day.
Rick was born in La Crosse, Aug. 28, 1953, to Howard and Loretta (Murphy) Masrud. He grew up in La Crosse, attending Aquinas High School, then continuing on to business school at Wisconsin Rapids.
Rick was an avid successful businessman and entrepreneur. He started Scenic Concepts Aerial Photography, which recently celebrated their 40th year anniversary in business. Scenic Concepts sells aerial photos of land and farms across the country, the largest company in the country. He also had a passion for anything historic, such as buildings, cars and music.
Rick and business partners, bought and renovated several historic buildings throughout La Crosse, which include the Grandview Hospital, the downtown JC Penny Building, and the Train Depot. Part of his real-estate ventures also included part ownership of several large rental properties throughout the Coulee Region.
Rick shared his knowledge and talents with many. He gave freely of his time to mentor others to be successful either within Scenic Concepts or in businesses of their own.
His generosity went beyond time and talent. He lived life large because his heart was so enormous. He was there for anyone who needed any assistance; opening his home for weddings, charity events and those needing a transitional place to stay. He was an entertainer at heart, quick witted, loved a practical joke and embraced humor every day. He had a joke or funny story for every topic. He loved life, he loved to have fun and loved people. Friday night fish and a martini, were an essential social event as well.
Everyone knows the fastest way to Brownsville, was on Rick’s boat. Being on the river with Rick was an adventure shared by many. It was always the more the merrier, shenanigans at their best and all were welcome. Whether it be on the Mississippi, Atlantic Ocean, or Gulf of Mexico, being on or near the water was his happy place.
His second family were his neighbors, in Key West. He was quickly drawn into a large circle of close friends who enjoyed meeting on the pool deck, a refreshment on the swing porch and everything Key West had to offer. Many traveled to La Crosse to visit. He was loved wherever he went.
His legacy of living life to fullest, will be cherished by so many fortunate enough to know him and be part of his big adventure. He made everyone feel they were his best friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Loretta Masrud. He is survived by his special family, Winifred McGuire, Jeff (MaryPat) McGuire, Pat (Kerry) McGuire, Rosemary (Brad Refsland) McGuire, Julie (Mike) Marthaler; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends near and far.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave., S., in La Crosse. A visitation will follow until 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be planned in the near future.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.