 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Scott" Saluzzi

LA CROSSE — Richard “Scott” Saluzzi, 72, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. A private family burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Face masks are required for those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please go to www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News