LA CROSSE — Richard “Scott” Saluzzi, 72, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. A private family burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Face masks are required for those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please go to www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.