Richard V. Arneson

A private family memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, followed by private entombment. There will a Celebration of Life and luncheon for family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish Hall, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Richard’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.