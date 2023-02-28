Richard was born March 10, 1934 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of William and Viola Vaughn. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On June 8, 1957, he married Elizabeth Buchner. He worked for Centel Telephone Co. until his retirement. He enjoyed painting watercolors and wood working. Dick was a member of the Art Club, Fishing Club and was a former Knight of Columbus. He later became the handy man of the Sun City neighborhoods. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.