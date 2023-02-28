HUNTLEY—Richard W. Vaughn, 88, formerly of Huntley, died, February 3, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born March 10, 1934 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of William and Viola Vaughn. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On June 8, 1957, he married Elizabeth Buchner. He worked for Centel Telephone Co. until his retirement. He enjoyed painting watercolors and wood working. Dick was a member of the Art Club, Fishing Club and was a former Knight of Columbus. He later became the handy man of the Sun City neighborhoods. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children: Marie (Ronald) Staffa, Donna Squires, Daniel (Barbara) Vaughn, and Michael (Esmerelda) Vaughn; by his sisters: Nancy (David) Ingram, Carol Johnson; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley.
Services were held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church-Huntley.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, https://donate.mercyhome.org or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.