LA CROSSE — Rick James Schermerhorn, 48, was unjustly taken from this world on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. Rick was born December 28, 1973, in La Crosse, Wis., to Jim and Pat Schermerhorn. He grew up in St. Joseph Ridge and in 1992 graduated from La Crosse Central High School, where he excelled in wrestling and football. He attended UW-La Crosse and was a member of the 1992 National Championship Football Team.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for deer hunting. He found great joy in walking the woods looking for sheds and helping everyone find the perfect spot to sit. He was nicknamed the "Deer Whisperer" because he knew exactly what deer stand to sit in for the wind conditions. He was always excited about other people getting a big buck.

He also enjoyed racing at the West Salem Interstate Speedway and won a Hornet and Sportsman Championship. His race moto was "Lead, follow or get the hell out of the way!"

He enjoyed being one of the "old guys" at Driftless CrossFit. He created and hosted the CrossFit "Tuffy" Competition that was a real man vs gym rat workout. The challenge included dragging logs, splitting oak, army crawling under electric fences, pounding fence posts, picking up railroad ties, and rolling round bails.

Rick was a true competitor and hated losing but even when he didn't win, he was always cheerful and supportive to everyone.

Over the course of his career, he worked at InterCon, Xcel Energy, and Midwest Gas.

Rick also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Pat and Jim; his sisters: Deb (Mark) Skarda and Tammy (Tim) Aspeslet; and nieces and nephews: Tiffany (Alec), Alexis, Hunter, and Riley Levitt, Jessica Eirschele, Joe (Cortney), James, and Ella Skarda, Sara (Nick) and baby Poepping, Cody (Mysterie) Conrad and Millie Eirschele; and many special uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Theresa and Arnold Arentz and Lucille and Chester Schermerhorn.

Rick was loved by so many close friends, including old friend Chris Johnson, Heath Weissenberger, Nathan Langrehr, Randy Humfeld, Matt Phillips, and the Driftless CrossFit Family, to name just a few.

To keep everyone safe, a celebration of Rick's life will be held on Sunday, July 31, starting at 12:00 p.m. at The Log Cabin in Bangor.

Rick's family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, concern and support from family and friends, near and far.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to Rick's favorite interests.