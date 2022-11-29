SAUK PRAIRIE—Rick Lee Larson, age 65, of Sauk Prairie, WI, and formerly of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.