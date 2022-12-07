SAUK PRAIRIE—Rick Lee Larson, age 65, of Sauk Prairie, WI, and formerly of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on January 18, 1957 in Viroqua, WI, where he lived most his life and later with his wife, Joni Sagmoen, who he married on December 12, 1992.

Rick was known as a “Jack of all Trades”. He worked for many years in construction with John Reed, as a mechanic at Viroqua Tire, and then became self employed as a “Handy Man” working for the Vernon Housing Authority. Rick enjoyed fixing things, he spent most of his spare time outdoors, cleaning out the woods near his home, fixing something in the garage or mowing the lawn, anything really that he could find to do outside. He enjoyed the simple things, he truly enjoyed helping others and had a huge heart for animals.

Rick also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Some of our fondest memories are weekends spent camping or trips to the Dells, where Rick could share his love for water slides with his grandkids.

Rick will be deeply missed by his wife, Joni Larson of Sauk Prairie, WI; their children: David Larson of Sauk Prairie, WI, Breana Larson of Baraboo, WI, Jessica Peters of Sauk Prairie, WI, and Ericka (Keith) Schmidt of Deforest, WI. Rick is further survived by a daughter, Trisha Olson of Viroqua, WI; his siblings: Mark (Sharon) Larson, Alan (Lisa Newman) Larson, Kevin Larson, Serena Walters of Lodi, WI, Rick (Lisa) Bolen of Black River Falls, WI, Christina Ragle of Spokane, WA, Shane (Tricia Kuska) Frutiger of Deerfield, WI, and Trevor (Katie Chadwick) Bolen of Cottage Grove, WI; his grandchildren: Katelin Whitacre, Brooklyn Slotty, Tucker Schmidt, Claire Schmidt, Tanner Schmidt, and Axten Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eilene Larson, and Richard Bolen; many aunts and uncles and furry friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Parkinson’s/Dementia charity of your choice. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care, especially nurse Kevin for his exceptional care and kindness shown to Rick. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com