LA CROSSE — Rilla M. Manske, 83, of La Crosse, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. Rilla’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her niece, Tory Alexander, for being her primary caretaker; providing an immeasurable amount of care, love, and compassion.
