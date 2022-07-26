Rita A. Johnson, 93, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on February 17, 1929, to Clarence and Catherine (Keefe) Sexton in Winsted, Minnesota. She was one of nine children. Her siblings were Lucille, Delores, Marvin, Eileen, Leo, Erwin, Patricia and Delbert.

She married R.V. Henriksen, Jr. and they had three sons named Gregory, Lee and Steven. They later divorced. In May, 1968, she married Donald Johnson and they remained happily married until his death in September 2017.

Rita worked in cosmetics all her life. First at Doerflingers in downtown La Crosse and Valley View Mall. After they closed, she worked at Herbergers until her retirement in 1999. She was a deeply religious person and a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was very resilient and lived in her home until a few weeks before her death. She had a generous heart and a deep love for her family. She was always the classy lady in the room, dressed in her favorite pink or purple.

Rita is survived by her sons: Lee (Debra) and Steve Henriksen and daughter-in-law, Kathy Henriksen; grandchildren: Matthew (Renata) Cara, Kayla (Joe McQuoid), Sam (Ginna), Alex (Kylie), Erik (Mariah) and Katie Henriksen; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, William, Amaya, Nash and Hudson Henriksen and Thomas McQuoid; sisters-in law: Eleanor Davidson and Ardis Sexton. She is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews from both her and Don’s family. She was preceded in death by her husband, her siblings and son, Gregory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Samuel McCarty will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.