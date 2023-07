LA CROSSE—Rita Ann Flaherty, age 94 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living of Onalaska. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10:00-Noon with a remembrance service at Noon at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.