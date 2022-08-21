GAINSVILLE, Ga. — Rita L. Keuser-Wells, 73, of Gainsville, Ga., and formerly of Cashton, Wis., died January 5, 2020. She was born March 1, 1946, to William and Kathleen Keuser.
Born to farmers in rural Cashton, Wis., Rita always wanted more for herself than a life of farming. She loved to work and earn her own money, leading her to a successful career and many opportunities to travel for work. She lived in California, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey and Georgia within her lifetime. Rita had a quiet and tender spirit which endeared her to all who came to know her. She spent her final years with her beloved daughter, Kim and granddaughter, Sarah.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Morris; and granddaughter, Sarah; and her brother, Gary (Linda) Keuser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Calvin Wells.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday August 25, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.