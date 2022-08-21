Rita L. Keuser-Wells

Born to farmers in rural Cashton, Wis., Rita always wanted more for herself than a life of farming. She loved to work and earn her own money, leading her to a successful career and many opportunities to travel for work. She lived in California, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey and Georgia within her lifetime. Rita had a quiet and tender spirit which endeared her to all who came to know her. She spent her final years with her beloved daughter, Kim and granddaughter, Sarah.