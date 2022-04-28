CALEDONIA, MN—Rita M. Sheehan, age 89, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Benedictine Manor, LaCrosse, WI.

Rita was born on June 3, 1932, in Freeburg, MN, to Alfred and Sadie (Hayes) Hjellming. She graduated from Loretto High School. On June 25, 1956, she married Joseph Sheehan. He died in July of 2004. Rita was President of St. John’s Altar Society and a member of the St. Mary’s CCW. As her children grew, she volunteered her time at the St. Mary’s School Office. She also worked at the Redwood Cafe and Quillin’s.

She is survived by her children: Mary Ellen (Brian), Alan (Kathy), Kari (Bob), and Teri, and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m., and visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family, and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.