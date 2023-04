LA CROSSE—Rita M. Stephan, 93, of La Crosse, died Sunday April 2, 2023 at the Onalaska Care Center. She was born September 24, 1929 to James and Verna (Richards) Matiak. She requested no services. Private burial was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse. The Seland Funeral Home assisted the family. For a complete obituary and condolences visit selandsfuneralhome.com.