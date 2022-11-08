Rita Marie Bechel, FSPA, 97, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, Wis. She was in the seventy-seventh year of her religious profession.

Sister Rita Marie (Marie Magdalen) was born the eighth of 14 children to Mathias and Emma (Dettling) Bechel on March 6, 1925, on a farm near Plum City, Wis. She made first profession of vows on August 12, 1945, and final profession on August 5, 1951.

She was an elementary school teacher the majority of her active religious life, teaching grades 1 through 4. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Viterbo College (University) with a major in education and a minor in music. She also attended the Theological Institute at St. Norbert’s College over the course of several summers. She taught in Calmar, Mallard, St. Lucas and Balltown, Iowa and La Crosse from 1945 to 1962. Next, Sr. Rita Marie taught at Holy Family School in Ashland, Wis. (1962-1966), then St. Henry School in Eau Galle, Wis. (1966-1969). Her teaching ministry continued at St. Paul School in Mosinee, Wis. (1969-1977) and St. John the Baptist School in Plum City, Wis. (1977-1982). After a one year stint at St. Rose Convent cafeteria, Sr. Rita Marie moved to Villa St. Joseph where she assisted in many community service roles, such as receptionist, sacristan, organist. She continued there as sacristan until 2015 when her health declined. Her final days of retirement were at Villa St. Joseph.

Sister Rita Marie is survived by her Franciscan Community, her sister-in-law Bernardine Bechel, Plum City, Wis., her brother-in-law Bill Biesterveld, Mondovi, Wis., her niece Sister Ronalda Hophan, FSPA and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters: Sister Leone Bechel, FSPA, Marcella Schlosser, Lucille Budewitz, Agnes Berger, Rosalie O’Brien, Rita Biesterveld; and seven brothers, Clarence, Raymond, Vernon, Norbert, Lawrence, Eugene and Casper.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Rose Convent. A prayer service will be held Monday, November 7 at 4 p.m., in Mary of the Angels Chapel. That evening there will be a virtual sharing at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel on Tuesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is helping with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601-4782.