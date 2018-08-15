GALESVILLE — Rita Marie Hauser, 84, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at her home in Galesville.
She was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Sparta, to Francis and Mary (Young) Burke. She grew up on the Nelson Brothers farm in the Midway area. Rita attended Aquinas High School for three years and then transferred to Holmen High School for her senior year, graduating in 1951. It was there that she met Roger Hauser and they were united in marriage in La Crosse May 12, 1954. They were married for 61 years until Roger’s death in 2015. Rita was with Roger while he was stationed in France, where their first son, Tim, was born in 1955. They returned stateside where they lived and worked on the Decorahland Orchards farm owned by Alvin and Ralph Young. A second son, Jeff, was born in 1956.
Rita worked at several businesses, including Gale Products, Gale Manufacturing and the Bank of Galesville. For several years, she also owned and operated Rita’s Etcetera Shop, a second-hand store in Galesville.
Rita is survived by her two sons, Tim (Donna) of Galesville and Jeff (Ellen) of Whitehall; grandchildren, Martha (Jens) Haag, Laura Hauser, Elizabeth (Kari) Hauser, Kathleen (Sasha) Ernst, Jackie Hauser; great-grandchildren, Katherine Haag and twins, Leon and Selah Ernst; five siblings, Sharon Keller, Vicki Burke, Linda (James) Fischer, Patrick Burke, Jackie Burke; sisters-in-law, Nieves Burke, Carol (Charles) Kwick; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Roger, Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Elwood; brothers-in-law, Warren Keller, Rich Hauser and Rich’s wife, Leona.
Rita will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered as a prolific writer of letters, especially by her granddaughters.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.
A private graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.