VIROQUA—Rita Menne, age 86, of Viroqua, WI died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Vernon Manor. She was born May 19, 1936, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Jacobs) Hageman of St. Lucas, IA. After attending school in St. Lucas, she found employment in West Union, IA and then later in Decorah, IA. She enjoyed trivia, painting, and baking. Rita entered many contests and enjoyed winning.

After moving to Wisconsin, she was employed at Vernon Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. Rita was also a member of Two Ridges Homemaker’s Club. She married Joe Menne of Ossian, IA on July 25, 1959, and they were married for 57 years before his passing.

Rita is survived by two sons: Jim (Terri) Menne of Richland Center and Rob (Tammy) Menne of Viroqua; grandchildren: Dr. Ashley Menne of Baltimore, MD, Zachary (Amber) Menne, PhD of Gainsville, GA, Jacob (Murilla) Menne of Viroqua, Jessica (Jake) McCullick of Prairie Du Chien, and Chelsea (Andy) Pettis of Avon, MN; eight great-grandchildren: Luca, Hayli, Colten, Cierra, Jackson, Jace, Jocelyn, and Casen; sisters-in-law: Sharon Hageman, Phyllis Menne, Ann Aders, and Cathy Menne; and brothers-in-law: Richard Menne and Larry Menne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Menne on September 22, 2016; her parents: John and Elizabeth Hageman; her parents-in-law: Bernard and Irene Menne; brothers: Ted Hageman, Leo Hageman, and Roman Hageman; sisters: Agnes Bottema and Ida Mae Hageman (infant); brothers-in-law: Rinard Bottema, Tony Menne, Linus Menne, Gerald Rausch, and Frank Menne (infant); sisters-in-law: Diane Hageman, Joan Rausch, and Edna Ahlgren and Mary Menne (infant).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held Friday at the church from Noon until the time of the Mass. Rita will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.