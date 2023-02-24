TOMAH—Rita S. Roman, 76 of Tomah and formerly of Dodgeville passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born on August 10, 1946 to Oscar and Phyllis (Olson) Hildreth in Dodgeville. Rita was a member of the Dodgeville High School Graduating Class of 1965, after graduating worked as a nanny for a several years and later obtained a certified nursing assistant certification and worked at the Bloomfield Manor Nursing Home in Dodgeville, until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” Roman in Las Vegas, NV. They have celebrated 35 years of marriage together. Rita had a bubbly personality. She loved talking on the phone with her family and friends, if you couldn’t get her on the phone it was more than likely she was chatting with her sisters or friends. Rita had a luckiness about her and she especially enjoyed her weekly outing to the casino with Gene. She had a smile that could light up a room and was quick to laugh. She was full of life and will be remembered for her happy disposition. She is survived by her husband, Gene of Tomah; children: Sandra Marcellis of Tomah, Brian (Claire) LaDue of Shelby, MI, and Richie Knebel; grandchildren: Sophia, Jack, Charlie, Harry, Kodi, Spencer, and Nick; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Connie (signification other, Patrick) Fry, Tammy (Bill) Cody, Randy (Debra) Hildreth, Doug Hildreth, Donnie (Becky) Hildreth and a brother-in-law, Rod Johnson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Knebel; grandson, Michael; siblings: Sherri Johnson and Danny Hildreth and a sister-in-law, Barbara Hildreth.