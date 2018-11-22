Rita Rose Strauss, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Hillview Health Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St. Father Brian Konopa will officiate, and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.