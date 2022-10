CALEDONIA, Minn. — Rob Tischhauser, 66, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away September 25, 2022, after a brief illness. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and conclude with a prayer and the closing of the casket at 4:00 p.m. October 8, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 West Main St., Caledonia, Minn. A celebration of life will follow from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Elsie’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia.