MELROSE WI—Robert A. “Bob” Oslie, 83, of Melrose/North Bend, WI., passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN He was surrounded and comforted by his family who loved him deeply.

Bob was born November 21, 1938, to Maynard and Mary (Emerson) Oslie on the Emerson Farm in the Township of North Bend. He was a 1956 graduate of Melrose High School.

In 1957, Bob began hauling milk for Hilton Trucking of North Bend. In 1958, he began working for Mathy Construction until his retirement in 2003. He then worked seasonally for Farmers Co-Op in West Salem, WI, for 12 years. Bob was a union steward for Teamster Local 695 for many years. He was a lifelong member of North Bend Presbyterian Church. Bob was a hard worker and provided well for his family; he was a giving man and always had time for “a visit.” Bob had a love for collecting old tractors, going on tractor rides, plowing snow, the Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR.

On July 1, 1967, Bob married Ruthie Storandt at Burr Oak Lutheran Church and to this union two children were born and he was the beloved husband of Ruthie for 54 years.

Devoted and loving dad: to Terri (Paul) Moger of Rollingstone, MN, and Craig (Cori) Oslie of Lewiston, MN.

Cherished grandpa: to Karli Moger (fiancée, Sheldon Luehmann) and Karson Moger, and Madison, Nolan, and Lincoln Oslie.

He is further survived by sisters: Shirley Bryhn and Juanita Haag; brothers: Dick (Sherry) Oslie and Mike (Kelly) Oslie; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers: Don Oslie and Dennis Oslie; infant sister, Ramona Oslie; sisters-in-law: Gloria Oslie and Phyllis Patterson; brothers-in-law: Gordon Haag and Myron Bryhn; nephew, Kevin Oslie; and niece, Stacy Borchardt.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, W16088 Hwy 54, Melrose, WI, 54642. Pastor Allen Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in the North Bend Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Friday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, both at the North Bend Presbyterian Church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com