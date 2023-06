Robert A. “Bob” Ruud, 73, died on Wednesday June 21, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Holmen Lutheran Church. Friends may call at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.