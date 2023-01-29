WINONA — Robert A. Frank, age 89, of Winona, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital — St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona. Military honors will be held at the church following the service. Burial will be at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson, Minn.
