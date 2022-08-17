JANESVILLE — Robert A. Peterson, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care-Janesville, Wisconsin. Bob was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin, on March 27, 1953, the son of Wayne and Mary (Stickney) Peterson. He grew up working on his family’s dairy farm, which instilled a passion for farming and a strong work ethic that continued through into adulthood. Bob attended Menomonie High School and went on to graduate from UW-Stout in 1975 with a degree in industrial technology. He worked as an industrial engineer for many years. This career path led him to the love of his life, Joanne. They were married March 20, 1982, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milton, Wisconsin. Together they raised three wonderful daughters. His daughters cherish their Dad’s unique sense of humor and warm smile. Everyone who knew Bob, knew he was a die-hard Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Bob was an aviation enthusiast and even obtained his pilot’s license.