LA CROSSE — Robert A. Roden, 80, of La Crosse, died on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Lakeview Healthcare in West Salem. He was born in La Crosse on July 15, 1941.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate.

Private family burial with Naval military honors will take place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park at a later date. Friends may call on the family Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will be made available shortly and online condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.