Robert A. Stiehl

ONALASKA—Robert Allen Stiehl, 68, of Onalaska, passed away on August 25, 2021. He was born April 24, 1953 in Lincoln, NE.

Bob, as he was called, had a heart for God, loved his children and grandchildren with a passion—residing near them in Wisconsin his adult life. He had an inquisitive mind and studied Bible Prophecy to his dying day. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that will be missed by so many. His after dinner talks that went well into the night will be missed as well. He can rest in Heaven now, his work on earth is done.

Bob leaves behind his children: Rachel Kinney and her husband Derreck, Brandon Stiehl and his wife Anna, Gralyn Stiehl, Ian Stiehl, Hannah Stiehl, Asher Stiehl; and step-children: Rocky Stiehl, Amber Stiehl, and Cole Younger. Bob also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Michael, Owen, Nicodemus, Julius, Janelle, Christian and his wife Tory, Kayley, Abigail; and one great grandson Noah. Bob is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Barnes-Stiehl-Schenkelberg; and siblings: David Stiehl and his wife Karen, Joy Stiehl, and Kelli Stiehl. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by former wives: Roxanne, Diana Graham, and Laura Pierce. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen V. Stiehl; and siblings: Kathy Helms, and Roger Stiehl.