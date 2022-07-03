Robert Alan Proksch

STODDARD, Wis. — Robert “Chiefy” Proksch, 60, of Stoddard, Wis., passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 26, 2022, at his home. Bob was born in La Crosse, Wis., to Ralph and Judith (Hundt) Proksch on November 8, 1961.

Bob received the gift of forgiveness of sins and faith in his Savior Jesus Christ when he was baptized as an infant. Bob personally restated his faith and trust in Jesus Christ his Savior at his confirmation. He continued to grow in his faith while attending Immanuel Lutheran High School in Eau Claire, Wis., graduating in 1979.

Bob along with his parents purchased and began operating a mail transportation contracting business in 1981. He bought out Ralph and Judy in 1986 becoming the sole proprietor of Proksch Transit, Inc.

A characteristic compliment to running a transportation business, Bob loved anything with an engine. He filled his free time with snowmobiling, cross country motorcycle rides, tinkering with collector cars, restoring vintage tractors, romping in the CA sand dunes with his sand rail, fabricating vintage race cars, and designing a 1955 Jeep Willy rock crawler.

Bob also never lost touch with his childhood experiences on his parent’s farm, leading to his purchase of a 260 acre farm in central Wisconsin where he played gentleman farmer and was preparing it for his retirement years. He always said he could “re-center his mind” when he spent time on his farm.

Bob was an avid cook and loved re-creating long time family recipes. He had a special talent for adding his own special touch to these recipes which friends and family eagerly anticipated. He was renowned for his many varieties of delicious homemade soups, canning specialties, and hot dishes which he generously shared with family, friends, and employees.

Bob was a colorful individual who explored and experienced many things life had to offer. Relating even a fraction of those experiences would still fill a couple volumes and provide much laughter. He has left his many friends, associates, and family with an endless number of memories and stories that will always keep his memory alive.

Bob was an active member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stoddard, Wis., for many years, and was serving on the church council when he passed. He was eager to hear God’s word every week so he could nourish that personal relationship with his Savior Jesus Christ. His eagerness for God’s Word continued through his last days and hours here on earth. More important than all the earthly memories is the knowledge that Bob died acknowledging he was a sinner but that through his faith in his Savior Jesus Christ he had forgiveness and a promise of eternal life with his Lord.

Bob is survived by his brother, Tom (Kyle) Proksch of Otsego, Mich.; and his sister, Lynne Proksch of Onalaska, Wis. Also surviving are two nephews: Collin Proksch of Plainwell, Mich., Caleb Proksch of Charlotte, N.C.; and a niece, Krista Proksch, from Otsego, Mich. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Judy (Hundt) Proksch.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastors Randy Fossum and Robert Dommer will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be served at the Stoddard American Legion, 414 Broadway St., Stoddard, Wis., immediately following the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be designated to St. Luke’s Evangelical Church, Stoddard, Wis.