Robert Behn Glenn

WESTBY—Robert “Bob” Glenn Behn, 64 of Westby, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, after battling repetitive illnesses over a 5-year span. During his final 3 days on this earth, he was continuously surrounded by the presence and love of his wife and two sons.

He was born on August 14, 1957, to James Raymond Behn and Lucille Matilda Behn in Madison, WI. Bob met his wife, Cathy at Monona Grove High School in 1974. They both graduated the following year and ultimately were married on June 19, 1976.

Early on, he worked as an ambulance driver. He later worked diligently through night school to become a sheet metal worker. His dedication and persistent work ethic led to him becoming a foreman for many years.

His true passion though was his children. He spent endless hours transporting his sons to hockey practices and games and absolutely loved watching them play. He and Cathy chose repetitively to sacrifice their personal passions, to allow their sons to play this game. Most of his friendships were formed at the ice rink with other parents.

He also loved to ride his motorcycle. This is when he truly felt free and at peace. He made several cross-country treks, and occasionally would find an excuse just to get on his motorcycle. He once rode to St. Louis and back simply to “have lunch.” His favorite place to ride his motorcycle was along the coast of Maine. The last several years he enjoyed transporting and working with many in the Amish community.

He was resolute in his ways and passionate in his approach. He believed in being a man of your word, finishing what you started, planting your feet in the right place, and standing firm.

The same passion he had for his children was magnified infinitely for his grandchildren. They stole his heart beyond what he could have imagined. In his later years, his true joy was spending time with them at every opportunity.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Behn; his two sons, USAF Lt. Colonel James Behn (wife, Addie Pesche; sons: Jack and Luke) and Dr. Joe Behn (wife, Kristina Mlsna; daughters: Kennedy and Oakley). In addition; his sisters: Betty McIlwee and Mary (Harry) Quinsler; his brother, John Neis; several nephews, a niece; cousin Cindy Hintz; and his loyal canine companion, Indie.

He was preceded in death by his parents: (Jim and Lucille); brother Allen Behn; and niece Colleena Ziegler.

The Behn family would like to thank Mayo Clinic La Crosse and Onalaska as well as all the wonderful staff that provided care for him in his last several years of life. Per Bob’s wishes, no formal funeral or celebration of life will be held. If a memorial donation is desired, please do so by a monetary or time donation to a local youth sports chapter. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.