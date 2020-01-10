Robert Bekkum

Robert “Bob” Lamont Bekkum, 82, of Viroqua died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after battling multiple cancers for over 25 years.

Bob was born May 18, 1937, in Viroqua, to Melvin and Amanda (Olstad) Bekkum.

After graduating high school, Bob entered the Air Force and served his country from 1955-1959. Bob married the love of his life, Garnet Emerson at the English Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Feb. 6, 1960.

After leaving the military, Bob went on to work as a pinsetter mechanic at Sunset Lanes and also attended WWTC and gained his Associates degree in welding along with other technical certificates. Bob then went on to work at Nelson Muffler for 30 years. In his retirement years, Bob enjoyed working at Nelson Agri-Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob was a family man who always set the example of how we should strive to live our lives. He was a kind, patient and humble person. He served on his church council board and was a president for many years. His pastime was filled with crossword puzzles, reading his devotions, lottery games and his favorite hobby, woodworking. Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. God bless our memories of Robert: a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and all around down to earth hero.