Robert Bekkum

Robert “Bob” Lamont Bekkum, 82, of Viroqua died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after battling multiple cancers for over 25 years.
Bob was born May 18, 1937, in Viroqua, to Melvin and Amanda (Olstad) Bekkum.
After graduating high school, Bob entered the Air Force and served his country from 1955-1959. Bob married the love of his life, Garnet Emerson at the English Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Feb. 6, 1960.
After leaving the military, Bob went on to work as a pinsetter mechanic at Sunset Lanes and also attended WWTC and gained his Associates degree in welding along with other technical certificates. Bob then went on to work at Nelson Muffler for 30 years. In his retirement years, Bob enjoyed working at Nelson Agri-Center.
Bob was a family man who always set the example of how we should strive to live our lives. He was a kind, patient and humble person. He served on his church council board and was a president for many years. His pastime was filled with crossword puzzles, reading his devotions, lottery games and his favorite hobby, woodworking. Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. God bless our memories of Robert: a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and all around down to earth hero.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Garnet; his sons, Dean (Karla), Kyle (Trish), and Karl (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Jonathon (Kristina), Adam (Amanda), Austin, Taylor, Jenna, Claire, Jonah, and Caleb; three great-grandchildren, Sienna, Zoe, and Bentley; his sisters, Audrey, Gloria, Lillian, Trisha, Emily and Sandra; his brothers, Marvin, Kermit, Danny, Sherman, Tony, Conrad and Peter; as well as his brother-in-law, Gaylord (Linda) Emerson and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bob will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 741 N. East Ave. in Viroqua. Pastor Robert Williams will officiate. Friends may call during the visitation from9:30 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. A reception will follow the service in the church hall.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice in Bob’s name.
