Robert "Bob" Albert Wetzsteon

Bob Wetzsteon passed into his eternal nature with family by his side on January 1, 2022, at 85 years of age. He was born to Carl and Daisy (Tucker) Wetzsteon in Hamilton, Montana, on February 8, 1936. He grew up on cattle ranches in the Sula Basin and the Arlee Jocko Valley on the Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana. Bob had a childhood immersed in nature, riding horses, and helping on the ranch until he graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1954.

Bob served in the US Navy as a Captain’s Orderly on the USS Jason from 1954-1958. In 1964, he was the first hired UPS delivery driver out of the La Crosse, Wisconsin, center. He always spoke fondly of his fellow UPS colleagues and the many friends on his route in rural WI. Bob retired from UPS in 1992.

Bob married Jean Mary McAuliffe on February 5, 1972. They lived in Onalaska for nearly 50 years. In his daily life, Bob enjoyed meticulously maintaining and caring for the yard, the garden, and the vehicles. He cut wood and tended to the wood burning stoves to warm their house. He had unique skills including bird whistling, whittling whistles from twigs, and splicing, braiding, and tying ropes. In his retirement, Bob liked his social trips to the grocery store, cooking, and reading his newspapers. Bob’s family has always appreciated his Montana roots, family road trips, his connection to nature, his laugh, his smile, and his funny rhymes and stories from his long, good life. Later in life, Bob developed vascular dementia with heart failure and unknown strokes. Jean, family, and their dear friend, Marge Resler, supported him at home until the final two months of his life.

Bob’s spirit lives on in the hearts of his wife, Jean; and children: Robert “Bobby” (Shelly) Wetzsteon, Karlton Wetzsteon, Ryan (Theresa) Wetzsteon, Rachel (Allan Dahlmeir) Wetzsteon; and grandchildren: Lauren (Anthony), Kanen, Weston, Malaya, Elise, Aeryn, and Paige. He is also survived by his sister, Carla Beck; sisters/brothers-in-law: Nancy (Ken) Plankis, Sharon Freagon, John (Valerie) McAuliffe; and the late, Jacob Beck, Kim/Marsha McAuliffe and Robert Freagon; nieces/nephews: Mary (Monte), Anne (Erol), Justin, Brooklee (Mark), Mary Jo (Bill), Shannon (Fred), Kent, Molly (Rich), Sean (Kerrie), Mark, and Kate (Mike).

Bob's family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and love. Memorials may be given to a charity that speaks to your heart.