ONALASKA — Robert “Bob” Arthur Johnston, 79, of Onalaska passed away on October 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.