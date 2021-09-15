Robert “Bob” Beck

He was born September 21, 1933 in Chicago, IL and moved as a youngster to Mauston, WI, where he graduated from High School. In August 1953, he joined the U.S. Air Force and soon was married to Faye Colwell from La Crosse, WI. While in the Air Force, they lived in many locations while raising their four children, Kim Ott, John “Brad” Beck, Lynn Hanold and Jodie Alpers. He completed his college education, receiving a Master of Computing Science at Texas A&M University. After 20 years, he retired from the Air Force with the rank of Lt. Col. The family then moved to La Crescent, Minn. All four children graduated from LCHS, while Bob was teaching computer data processing at Western Technical College in La Crosse.