LA CROSSE—Robert “Bob” C. Sivanich, 84 of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Gundersen Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steve Kachel will officiate and burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.