LA CROSSE — Robert (Bob) Coe of La Crosse, Wisconsin, age 94, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Bob was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 13, 1927.

Bob, a World War II veteran, USNR, was honorably discharged in 1946. He graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Iowa State University (Ames) and spent 34 years with The Trane Company.

Bob loved playing tennis, and in his younger days played softball as a left-handed shortstop. At age 85, Bob started writing short crime/law enforcement novels, writing 33 stories.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly (Patrick) Egge; son, David; grandson, Robbie (Amber) Coe; great granddaughters: Lyla and Brynlee; and sister-in-law, Karen (George) Kamperman. He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara; and daughter-in-law, Wendy.

At Bob’s request, the family will hold a private service to honor his life. Memorials may be directed to Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1900 South Ave., La Crosse, WI, or First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave South, La Crosse, WI.

