Robert “Bob” D. Dana Sr. died of heart failure on July 5, 2023, after a short stay at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, with his wife, Bonnie, his sons: Rob and Bart and an extended family friend, the boys’ “little sister” Heidi (Jensen) Kerska, at his side. Bob was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on August 17,1939 to Richard M. Dana and Gayle Purdy.

His first big life memory occurred when he was three years old and living at Badger Ordinance. While visiting a neighbor, he decided to fly like Superman off the porch railing, breaking his leg, which put him in the hospital in traction. Because so many families moved to work in the ammunition factory there was daily train/bus service from the Tomah/Warrens area to Badger Ordinance, so his family and friends took turns making the trip down to sit with Bobby. After a month, he was finally put in a cast and allowed to go home. His favorite gift as a child was the baseball bat his brother made for him in shop class. And his first baseball glove was an autographed “J C Higgins” that his father purchased at the Sears and Roebuck store in Appleton. The gifts prepared him to join the Great Little Warrens baseball team in the early fifties. There were some good sluggers on the roster. The crowning glory for his Warrens team came when they triumphed rival Tomah.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Tomah High School. He was an outstanding athlete, in several years lettering in all four sports. While in high school, he joined the Navy Reserve. After a short stint working at AMC in Kenosha, he went on active duty in the Navy. He was assigned to a submarine tender, the USS Proteus, Glasgow, Scotland. Britain had agreed for the U.S. to set up a Navy base at Holy Lock, Scotland for the arrival of submarines equipped with the new Polaris ballistic missiles nuclear warheads. That set off anti-war protests from London to Glasgow, which made the nightly newscasts for months. Bob honored his commitment as a member of the U.S. Navy. After discharge from the Navy, he returned to attend West Wisconsin Tech in Madison. He joined the Air Force Reserve, working at Truex Field until returning to Warrens in 1972, to take over his father’s Standard Oil Bulk Dealership. In 1977 he went to Fort McCoy and worked in the Allied Trade Department until he retired in 2000.

Bob married Bonnie Hess on December 1, 1962. He and Bonnie were very fortunate to be able to travel and take some great family trips with their boys and later with their grandchildren, and finally as a retired couple. He would always be reluctant at the suggestion for a trip, but soon would be working out an itinerary and timetable. He managed to work in some great fishing trips too. He loved all fishing, but ice fishing was his favorite.

Bob was always very community-minded and served as a volunteer fireman. He completed the term of the 1st village president, after his death, then continued as village president for several more terms. He was a founding member of Warrens Lions, participating in many fund raisers and workdays and work nights for the organization. Every Cranfest, he and his friend (fishing buddy) “Bird Dog” Dave Kimpton would be working the beer tent, pork sandwich, spaghetti dinner or steak fry. He served on the Warren-Mills cemetery board as President for many years. Bob loved anything to do with sports and had a wealth of trivia. Name any football, baseball or basketball player and he would tell you what schools he attended; all stats about his career, including who drafted him and which teams he played for, and relating outstanding plays or performances of the athlete. Bob would watch any Western he could find on TV; he also got hooked on PBS English mysteries.

The pride of Bob’s life were his boys and grandchildren. He loved his Ford Ranger pick-up and a good pecan or banana cream pie. Nothing can beat a meal of fresh bluegills, or crappies.

Bob was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Richard C. “Dickie;” sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Yoder); sister-in-law, J. Allaire (Maas); brother-in-law, Douglas Maas; and sister-in-law, Leslye (Hess) Herrmann.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Bonnie J. (Hess); sons: Robert D. “Rob” Jr. of Warrens and Bart R. and wife, Jennifer (Quist) of Sun Prairie, their children: Julia J. and Gavin L.; brother-in-law, Worrall L. Hess and his wife, Judy of Reading, PA; brother-in-law, Dwight H. Herrmann of Sewickley, PA many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the Dana home, 7324 County Hwy. O, Tomah, WI on Bob’s birth date, Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with committal at Warren-Mills Cemetery on Friday, August 18, 2023, 11:30 a.m. with military honors. Sonnenburg’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Donations can be made to Warren Mills Cemetery in Bob’s memory.