Robert 'Bob' D. Stephan

ONALASKA -- Robert "Bob" D. Stephan, 76, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 18, 1944, in La Crosse, to Robert and Doris (Easland) Stephan. He was a graduate of Onalaska High School, class of 1962, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1964.

After completing his military duties, Bob began following his dreams of becoming a home builder and developer. Bob was owner of Stephan Homes, Inc., building many homes and apartment complexes in the area and developing numerous subdivisions throughout the Coulee Region. One of his greatest accomplishments that put his true expertise on display, was developing the historic Lorillard Building in North La Crosse, to eventually become the beautiful Old North Port Condominiums.

Bob married Kristy Pfaff July 24, 1999, in Las Vegas. Among Bob's true enjoyments were his love for golf and traveling to Florida, with Kristy, in their retirement years.