Robert 'Bob' D. Stephan
ONALASKA -- Robert "Bob" D. Stephan, 76, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 18, 1944, in La Crosse, to Robert and Doris (Easland) Stephan. He was a graduate of Onalaska High School, class of 1962, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1964.
After completing his military duties, Bob began following his dreams of becoming a home builder and developer. Bob was owner of Stephan Homes, Inc., building many homes and apartment complexes in the area and developing numerous subdivisions throughout the Coulee Region. One of his greatest accomplishments that put his true expertise on display, was developing the historic Lorillard Building in North La Crosse, to eventually become the beautiful Old North Port Condominiums.
Bob married Kristy Pfaff July 24, 1999, in Las Vegas. Among Bob's true enjoyments were his love for golf and traveling to Florida, with Kristy, in their retirement years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kristy; two brothers, Kent (Joan) Stephan and Brian (Noel) Stephan; one sister, Lynn Topel; one daughter, Bethanne Stephan; one granddaughter, Javon Stephan; brothers-in-law, Dan (Pam) Pfaff, David (Kay) Pfaff; one sister-in-law, Kay Marie (James) Tracey and families. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronald Stephan; and two sisters, Barb Tucker and Nancy Stephan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Scott Skogen of North Presbyterian Church, La Crosse, will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Struck-Klandrud American Legion Post 336, will take place at the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.