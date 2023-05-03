Robert “Bob” Dickman, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023, in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Born on January 16, 1936, to the late Anton and Martha (Hemmersbach) Dickman in Monroe County, Bob was known for his kind heart, faith-filled and strong spirit, and handy nature.

Bob was a proud graduate of Sparta High School, where he developed a strong work ethic and a love for learning. Bob married Angeline Brueggen on June 9, 1959, and together they enjoyed and celebrated 62 years of marriage until Angeline’s passing in 2021. He went on to have a long and successful career in the dairy and agriculture farming industry, where he was well-respected by his peers and community members. In addition to his work on the farm, Bob also drove a school bus for many years, ensuring the safe transportation of countless children to and from the Westby Area School district.

Throughout his life, Bob was an active member of his community, being involved with many different organizations and a member of many different boards. He was a devoted member of his church, where he served in various capacities and shared his faith with others.

Bob had a passion for woodworking and repairing small engines, skills that he used to help friends and neighbors with various projects. He was always eager to learn new things and took pride in his ability to fix almost anything. His love for the outdoors was evident in his enjoyment of fishing, a pastime he enjoyed along with being an avid card player, frequently playing with family and friends.

A true sports enthusiast, Bob loved watching Brewer baseball games and Packer football games, cheering on his favorite teams with enthusiasm and dedication. He believed in the importance of staying active and keeping busy, an attitude that inspired those around him to embrace life to the fullest.

Bob’s kind and generous spirit will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and countless friends. He leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service that will continue to inspire all who knew him. As we mourn the loss of Bob, let us remember the countless lives he touched with his kindness, faith, and unwavering dedication to making the world a better place. May his memory live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his children: Michael (Joan) Dickman of Viroqua, WI, Sharon (Bill) Tocko of Garrison, MN, Terry (Barb) Dickman of Coon Valley, WI, and Carla Dickman (Cory Henke) of Wausau, WI; grandchildren: Creighton (Jenn Monn), Eryn (Jesse Leegan), Lauryn, Evan, Ally (Jalen Sample), Colin (Hannah Springer), Grace, Anna, and Weston; great-grandchildren: Colton and Raven; brother, Father Richard Dickman; sisters: Alice Kowitz, Joan (Leroy) Mellum, Jan Hermanson, Carol (Frank) Moore, and Susie (Bob) Brownell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Martha Dickman; his wife of 62 years, Angeline; his brother, Charlie; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be expressed to the Vernon County Ag Society, the Wisconsin Lions, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Viroqua, and Coulee Antique Engine Club of Westby in Bob’s memory.

Bob’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Creamery Creek Assisted Living in Viroqua for the wonderful care they expressed to Bob.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, WI. A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. An additional visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Bob was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Ridge Cemetery after a lunch following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.