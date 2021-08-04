Robert “Bob” Donald Tainter passed away at his home in Readstown, February 2, 2021. Robert was born February 17, 1938, to Merrill and Rhinella (Peggy) Tainter. Robert married Betty Mae Bush March 9, 1963, in Prairie Du Chien, WI.

He had a huge collection of John Wayne, that started soon after he married. Bob moved to Santa Maria, CA, where he started a new career as a truck driver and raised his boys. When he retired, he moved to Readstown, WI. One of Robert “Bob’s” joys was driving the Amish, he truly loved the community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae Bush and sister, Merilyn (Mickie) Tainter.

He is survived by three sons: Brian and Bradley Tainter of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jeff Bolen from Marienetti, WI; sister, Barbara (Paul) Lisney; brothers: Richard “Dick” of Elkhorn, Jerry of Bakersfield, CA, and John (Donna) Tainter of Kenosha, WI; a lot of grandkids; nieces and nephews.

A graveside services will be held at the Readstown, WI Cemetery Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.